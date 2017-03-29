Pensioner with dementia reported missing now found
Officers have traced Dorothy Hudson who went missing from her Newton Mearns home.
A missing pensioner with dementia has been found hours after vanishing from her home.
Dorothy Hudson had last been seen by relatives on Wednesday at her house in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire.
Police believed the 68-year-old had left the property on Lomond Drive and headed toward Patterton train station, about half a mile away.
Officers called in a helicopter to help in the search however they later confirmed she had been traced.
A statement on Wednesday evening said: "Further to our previous appeal regarding 68 year old Dorothy Hudson, missing from East Renfrewshire, please note.
"Dorothy has been traced."
