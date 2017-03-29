Pair due in court over alleged attempt to import firearm

Four people in total will appear after an intelligence-led police operation.

Darnick Street: Police stopped vehicle and arrested two men. (file pic) © STV

Two men are due in court after being arrested in connection with allegedly attempting to import a firearm into the country.

Officers stopped and searched a vehicle on Darnick Street, Glasgow, around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The men, aged 22 and 31, were arrested and remain in custody.

Police also searched two properties in Baillieston in the east end of the city 20 minutes later: one in Brodie Drive and one in Rhindmuir Gate.

Two women, aged 22 and 23, were arrested in connection with allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice.

All four will appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

