Cannabis farm found after police called to disturbance

Drugs worth £25,000 discovered at flat after officers called to incident.

A £25,000 cannabis farm was discovered after police were called to a disturbance at a flat.

Officers arrived at the address in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, at around 7.10am on Monday.

Inside the Cairnswell Place property, they found cannabis plants being grown estimated to be worth £25,000.

A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Around 7.10am on Monday, March 27, police were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Cairnswell Place, Cambuslang.

"Whilst at the property, officers discovered a cannabis cultivation worth an estimated street value of £25,000.

"A 59-year-old man was arrested and detained in police custody in connection with alleged drugs offences."