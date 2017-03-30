Man jailed for attacking victim with knife and golf club

James Bloomer, 59, was jailed for six years for assault in Bridgeton, Glasgow.

A householder who severely injured a man with a knife and a golf club after an argument at his home has been jailed for six years.

James Bloomer, 59, claimed he acted in self-defence when he attacked James Stewart in Bridgeton, Glasgow.

A jury, however, convicted him of assaulting Mr Stewart to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of his life.

An allegation that Bloomer, of Muslin Street, Bridgeton, had tried to murder the 45-year-old victim was deleted.

Defence counsel Derick Nelson said Bloomer had a drink problem and there had been "a disagreement" between the men before the attack.

He said: "He appreciates his problem has landed him where he is today."

At the High Court in Edinburgh Lord Ericht told Bloomer he had taken into account that he had no previous convictions for violent crime.

But the judge added there was no alternative to imprisonment given the seriousness of Bloomer's offence.