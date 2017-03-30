CCTV released after knife attack at block of flats

Police seeking man pictured over assault and robbery bid in Motherwell tower.

Appeal: Police want to speak to this man about knife attack.

CCTV images of a man wanted following a knife attack at a block of flats have been released by police.

Officers are investigating an assault and attempted robbery in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

They released images of a man they want to speak to about the incident, which happened in Glen Court, Muirhouse, around 8.55pm on Wednesday, October 12, last year.

No further details are being released.

The man was wearing a black tracksuit, black baseball cap and carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.