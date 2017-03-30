Hibs fan who tried to punch Lee Wallace spared jail

Dale Pryde ran on to the pitch after the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Invasion: Fans stormed the pitch after final whistle was blown. STV

A Hibs fan has avoided jail after he tried to punch Rangers player Lee Wallace during the pitch invasion at last year's Scottish Cup final.

Dale Pryde climbed over fencing, ran towards the defender, acted aggressively and tried to hit him on May 21 last year at Hampden Park.

He also ran towards Rangers fans and assaulted Jordan Gilmour by punching him on the head after Hibs beat Rangers 3-2.

Pryde, 20, also pleaded guilty to hitting Rangers fan Megan Boyd with a chair during the same incident.

Pryde, from Greendykes, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to two counts of assault and breaching the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

Passing sentence on Thursday, Sheriff Kenneth Hogg said he noted Pryde was "deeply remorseful" though his actions "merited the jail".

He added: "A footballer, no matter which team they play for, does not go on to a pitch to enable somebody at a later stage to run on and attempt to assault them - that's lunacy."

Pryde was ordered to wear a tag for three months and must remain at home between 7pm-6pm.

He was also told to undertake 250 hours of unpaid work within the next nine months under a community payback order and was banned from football grounds for a year.

Prosecutor Richard Hannay said Pryde was seen on CCTV climbing over a barrier on to the pitch.

Mr Hannay said: "He ran towards the Rangers captain Lee Wallace, acting in the manner on the charge - he attempted to punch him on the body.

"He ran towards opposition supporters, he was observed thereafter being grabbed by Rangers' security. He broke free from that and ran towards the west stand."

The court heard Pryde went on to assault Mr Gilmour and Miss Boyd. He was arrested but released after he had sobered up.

Defence lawyer Susan Walker said: "He's a Hibs supporter, he was overtaken by the occasion and behaved completely inappropriately. He completely accepts that."

She told the court Pryde was drunk and had "experimented with cocaine".

Ms Walker said: "He appears to have expressed genuine remorse and shame about his behaviour."