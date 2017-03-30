Rapist with 110 convictions struck twice after release

Raymond Dempster raped a woman and tried to rape teenager just days after being freed.

Kelvin Walkway: Police found CCTV footage which showed Dempster near the scene of attack STV

A rapist with 110 previous convictions attacked two women within a week of his release from prison.

Raymond Dempster raped a 42-year-old woman in her home in Glasgow's East End on 20 June last year, three days after being freed from jail on June 17.

He then attacked a 19-year-old student in the West End with intent to rape her on June 23.

Dempster, 38, whose previous convictions include rape, dishonesty and violence and breaching the conditions of the sex offenders' register, denied the charges.

After a trial at the High Court in Glasgow, he was convicted of raping the first woman and assaulting the student with intent to rape at Kelvin Walkway.

Judge Norman Ritchie QC said: "A man with his record is simply shown the door and then within a handful of days has attacked two women."

The judge told Dempster: "I will be considering whether to make an order for lifelong restriction."

The woman he raped has since died. Her statement to police was read out in court.

She said she was locked out of her home in her nightclothes when Dempster approached. She thought he was going to help her, but once inside her flat he raped her.

During the attack, Dempster bit and punched her.

His second victim was walking home in the early hours alone when he attacked, forcing her to the ground.

She managed to kick him in the face and he fled to the hostel where he was living at the time.

She said: "I believe his intention was to rape me."

Police managed to find CCTV footage which showed Dempster near the scene of the attack. The woman he tried to rape was able to identify him.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney said: "His modus operandi was to approach both complainers when they were alone and both were vulnerable.

"This was a course of conduct which took place within 54 hours."

Mr Kearney said Dempster had been jailed for five years in 2003 for rape and had breached the condition of the sex offenders register five times.

Sentence was deferred until next month for a background report and an assessment of the risk Dempster poses to women