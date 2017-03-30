Accused's DNA 'found on belt used to strangle victim'

Derek Sheerin was murdered and robbed in wasteland in Glasgow 23 years ago

High Court: Philip Morrison denies murdering his friend Derek Sheerin (file pic).

The DNA of a man accused of a 1994 murder was found on a belt wrapped around the alleged victim's neck, the High Court has heard.

Forensic expert Dr Nighean Stevenson produced the new information at the trial of Philip Morrison, 40.

Morrison denies murdering Derek Sheerin, 24, by strangling him on Glasgow's London Road 23 years ago.

Dr Stevenson told the High Court in the city that the DNA could be explained if Mr Morrison had used the belt to strangle Mr Sheerin.

She said: "It could be explained if Philip Morrison had strangled Derek Sheerin using the ligature."

But she added it could also have been transferred if the friends, who were both living in Mr Sheerin's sister's house, had shared clothes.

She said: "It is consistent with Mr Morrison borrowing the belt and putting it on."

Dr Stevenson was unable to say which of the two scenarios was the more likely.

She told prosecutor Iain McSporran QC fibres found inside the belt were first examined in 1994 and again in 2015. She said huge advances had been made in DNA science by then.

The jury also heard the DNA of an unknown man was also found on Mr Sheerin's denim jacket, his face and hands.

Dr Stevenson said: "The DNA is from a male we have not been able to identify."

Morrison, from Northern Ireland, denies murdering his former friend on waste ground near London Road on September 25, 1994, by compressing his neck with a belt.

He also denies stealing Mr Sheerin's watch, tobacco and £20 in cash.

The trial before Lady Rae continues.

