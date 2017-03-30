Ebola doctor suspended over Pauline Cafferkey lie

Dr Hannah Ryan was found guilty of serious misconduct at a hearing in Manchester.

Pauline Cafferkey: Ebola nurse being flown to London from Glasgow. © SWNS.com

A doctor who lied after examining Ebola nurse Pauline Cafferkey has been suspended for a month by medical authorities.

Dr Hannah Ryan took Ms Cafferkey's temperature as they waited to go through Ebola virus screening at Heathrow Airport after returning from west Africa.

It revealed the nurse had a high temperature of 38.2C - a warning sign of Ebola.

But instead of raising the alarm, Dr Ryan in a state of "panic" agreed a lower temperature of 37.2C would be recorded on a screening form, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) heard.

Ms Cafferkey was allowed to travel home to Scotland carrying the highly contagious virus, putting others at "unwarranted risk". She fell critically ill the next day but survived.

Dr Ryan admitted misleading other medics at Heathrow and when a consultant called to investigate what happened at the airport, she gave a "dishonest" response to conceal her involvement.

While there were "extenuating circumstances" for her actions at Heathrow, her later behaviour was "deeply deplorable" the tribunal ruled.

Dr Ryan was described as an "exceptional young doctor" who had volunteered to work in "horrendous" conditions to help the sick and dying, and had made a "one-off" mistake under extreme fatigue and pressure.

She told the hearing: "Pauline Cafferkey was my friend and someone I cared about and I was really worried she might die."

Dr Ryan, who works at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, admitted wrongdoing but denied her fitness to practise was impaired.

However, she was found guilty of serious misconduct after a nine-day hearing in Manchester.

Tribunal chairman Dr Bernard Herdan said: "Since the Tribunal is satisfied the risk of repetition of your misconduct is low, and there is no risk to patient safety, it has concluded that a one-month suspension will be sufficient to mark the seriousness of your misconduct and to send a message to the profession that dishonesty by a doctor cannot be tolerated under any circumstances."

