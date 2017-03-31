Number arrested over cup final violence reaches 150

A further five men have been arrested over the clashes at Hampden last year.

Police: Mounted officers on the pitch. Jeff Holmes / PA Wire/Press Association Images

The number of arrests over trouble which flared after last year's Scottish Cup final was reached 150.

Violent scenes marred the end of the Hibernian v Rangers match at Hampden on May 21, which ended with a pitch invasion.

Thousands of Hibs fans flooded on to the pitch at the national stadium in Glasgow to celebrate their team's 3-2 win.

A smaller number of fans of the Ibrox side also ran on to the pitch, where some supporters clashed.

Mounted officers took to the pitch as order was restored.

On Friday, police announced there had been a further five arrests in relation to the disorder, bringing the total to 150.

The five men arrested are aged 17, 19, 19, 25 and 45.

Police continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information has been asked to contact the inquiry team on 0141 532 5457, or by emailingscottishcupfinalpitchinvasion@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained