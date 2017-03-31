Two men mowed down in hit-and-run attempted murder

A 22-year-old was seriously injured in the collision in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

Police: Officers believe Vauxhall was driven at men with intent to kill (file pic). © STV

Two men were mowed down in a hit-and-run murder bid in Renfrewshire.

The pair were standing in the Glenburn area of Paisley at about 4.10pm on Thursday when the dark coloured Vauxhall Insignia drove into them.

They were struck in Fintry Avenue before the vehicle sped off in the direction of Park Road.

A 22-year-old man struck by the car suffered serious injuries to his head and body and was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

The other man, a 28-year-old, was also taken to hospital but was not injured and was later released.

Police have now urged anyone who may have seen the incident or the car, which may have a broken window or other damage, to contact them.

Officers also want to speak to the occupants of a dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa who spoke to the two men just before the Insignia hit them.

CCTV footage is being viewed and officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Ally Semple said: "We believe that the Vauxhall Insignia was deliberately driven at the two men and as such are treating this incident as attempted murder.

"We know that just prior to the men being struck by the car, they had been speaking to the occupants of a dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa car in Fintry Avenue.

"It is vital that we speak to the occupants of the Corsa car and also a potential witness who was standing across the road at this time. I urge these people to contact police immediately.

"I also appeal to anyone in the Paisley area who saw a dark coloured Vauxhall Insignia, which may possibly have been accident damaged with a broken windscreen, to contact police as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should contact Paisley CID on 101.

