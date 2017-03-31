  • STV
Harry Clarke handed ban for driving car without licence

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

George Square bin lorry crash driver was caught in vehicle after licence was revoked.

Harry Clarke: Glasgow bin lorry driver admitted road traffic offences.
Harry Clarke: Glasgow bin lorry driver admitted road traffic offences.

The George Square bin lorry driver has been banned and tagged for driving a car without a licence less than a year after the fatal crash.

Harry Clarke, 60, last month admitted driving a car in Glasgow on September 20, 2015, to the danger of the public.

The offence took place just nine months after the city centre crash in which six people died and 15 were injured in December 2014.

In June, 2015, Clarke's driving licence had been revoked for a period of 12 months.

Clarke, from Baillieston, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to "culpably and recklessly" driving a car knowing he had suffered a loss of consciousness while at the wheel of the bin lorry in George Square.

He returned to court on Friday, where Sheriff Martin Jones, QC, handed him a three-year driving ban, 150 hours of unpaid community work and ordered him to wear an electronic tag for four months.

Sheriff Jones told Clarke: "The risk you pose to the public is significant."

Prosecutor Martin Allan told the court a neighbour spotted Clarke driving out of the car park at his home at about 8pm on September 20, 2015, and called police.

He said: "Mr Clarke was rummaging in the boot of his car and the neighbour went home and told his girlfriend, and they looked out of the window.

"After watching for 30 seconds to two minutes, both saw the accused get into the driver's seat, switch on the lights and drive out of the car park on to Buchanan Street. He was the sole occupant of the car.

"Both were suspicious about his ability to drive because of the media coverage and they did some research online and found that his licence had been revoked on medical grounds. They called the police at 8.04pm.

"While waiting for the police between 10.15pm and 10.20pm, they saw his car return again to the car park and it parked up in the usual space.

"He got out and went to the boot to get carrier bags."

Police went to Clarke's home on September 22 and he was cautioned and charged. The court heard that he told officer: "I have never been out on a public road, I've just moved the car in the private car park."

Clarke was originally charged with three other road traffic offences relating to insurance and licence matters, however, his not guilty pleas were accepted.

Clarke was not prosecuted over the bin lorry crash after the Crown Office said there was insufficient evidence to raise criminal proceedings.

In a rare legal move, relatives of three crash victims sought permission from senior judges to bring charges against him in a private prosecution.

The Appeal Court in Edinburgh ruled in November last year the relatives could not launch a private prosecution.

Clarke previously told a fatal accident inquiry into the George Street crash that he had went out "like a lightbulb switch" while driving along Queen Street on the day of the crash.

During the FAI it was revealed Clarke had collapsed at the wheel while working as a driver for First Bus in April 2010.

His representatives claimed it was "unfair" to blame him for the fatal crash.

But Sheriff John Beckett found Clarke disclosing his medical background to his employers or the DVLA would have been among "reasonable precautions whereby the bin lorry crash might have been avoided".

Erin McQuade, 18, and her grandparents Jack Sweeney, 68, and Lorraine Sweeney, 69, from Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, were struck and killed by the lorry.

Stephenie Tait, 29, and Jacqueline Morton, 51, both from Glasgow, and Gillian Ewing, 52, from Edinburgh, also died in incident on December 22, 2014.

