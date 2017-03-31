  • STV
Man accused of 1994 belt strangle murder is cleared

STV

Philip Morrison was on trial accused of strangling Derek Sheerin in Glasgow.

Derek Sheerin: Found dead in Glasgow's East End in 1994.
A man accused of a murder 22 years ago has walked free from court after being cleared.

The Crown withdrew the murder charge against 40-year-old Philip Morrison and the judge, Lady Rae, found him not guilty.

Mr Morrison denied murdering Derek Sheerin, 24, by strangling him with a belt on September 25, 1994, at waste ground behind the Celtic Supporters Club in London Road, Glasgow.

The dramatic move by prosecutor Iain McSporran QC came on the fifth day of the trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

It followed evidence from forensic scientist Dr Nighean Stevenson which revealed that the bag containing the belt was open when it was given to scientists in 1994.

Defence counsel Derek Ogg QC asked her if that had raised alarm bells with her as an expert and she said: "It does."

She was asked if it was "bad practice" for the bag to be open and she said an item would not be accepted for analysis of trace DNA today if it inappropriately packaged.

Her evidence also revealed that DNA from an unknown man was under the fingernails of Mr Sheerin's right hand, on his left hand, his face and the front and back of his jacket, on a bloodstain on the front of his jacket and the inside of his T-shirt.

Mr Ogg asked Dr Stevenson: "The DNA of this unknown male is all over the body?" She replied: "Yes."

The unknown man has not been identified despite a search of the national DNA database.

Mr Morrison's DNA was found on the belt round Mr Sheerin's neck but the court was told this could have occurred through secondary transfer as the two men were staying in the same house and sharing clothes.

Mr McSporran said the DNA evidence was a crucial part of the Crown case and, given the risk of contamination due to the open bag, had decided to withdraw the charge. 

Lady Rae told Mr Morrison: "I find you not guilty. You are free to go."

Mr Morrison said the last time he saw Mr Sheerin he was walking from Glen Islay Street toward London Road around 6.30pm on September 25, 1994.

Mr Morrison was seen playing football in Glen Islay Street for more than an hour before heading into Mr Sheerin's sister's house where he spent the night.

Mr Sheerin's body was found the next morning by three schoolgirls.

