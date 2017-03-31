Queen Street Station revamp plans approved by ministers

The work will see a new glass front built facing towards George Square.

Queen Street: Revamp would see glass wall facing out to George Square. Network Rail

Plans for a major redevelopment of Glasgow's Queen Street train station have been formally approved.

The work will see a new glass front facing towards George Square, increased capacity for passengers and longer platforms for larger trains.

A £60m project to upgrade the Queen Street tunnel with new rails and electricity lines was completed last year.

The Transport and Works Scotland (TAWS) order means the application by Network Rail to undertake the next stage of work have been formally approved.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "The Scottish Government is delivering the most ambitious programme of rail investment ever seen in Scotland, committing over £5bn across the current funding period.

"Approval of this TAWS order allows Network Rail to undertake significant enhancements to Glasgow Queen Street station.

"This continued investment in our key rail hubs will not only accommodate longer trains and the future growth in passenger numbers, it will also improve the overall service experience.

"Coupled with new longer, faster, greener Class 385 trains coming later this year and a full fleet refurbishment, we are doing what we can now to deliver a Scottish rail industry for the future, one which encourages even more people opt to get out their cars and onto trains."

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stuart Patrick said: "We welcome the granting of the TAWS order for Queen Street station.

"It is an important step in bringing forward important city centre development."

Redevelopment: Ministers give formal approval for plans. Network Rail

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.