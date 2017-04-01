Four men stabbed in 'large scale' brawl in street

Police said the fight erupted in Kilmarnock in the early hours of Saturday.

Police: Officers are appealing for witnesses (file pic). Deadline News

Four men have been stabbed in a "large scale" street brawl.

The fight erupted in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, around 1.30am on Saturday.

Police have described the incident in Whatriggs Road as a "large scale disturbance".

The four men - aged 17, 18, 25 and 27 - were taken to Crosshouse Hospital where they were treated after the incident in the Bellfield area of the town.

They have since been released and police said they are currently checking CCTV following the brawl.

A spokeswoman added: "Whilst a number of people have already come forward to police with information, officers would still like to hear from others who saw the incident take place or who may have information that will assist with the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.