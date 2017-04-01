Attackers ambush man before speeding off in silver car

The 30-year-old victim was 'targeted' in the serious assault, police believe.

Appeal: Police are seeking witnesses to serious assault (file pic). Google 2017

Two attackers ambushed a man in a "targeted" serious assault before speeding off in a silver car.

The victim was walking along a footpath when he was battered by the pair in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire.

Police said the motive for the attack on the 30-year-old is unclear, but they believe the man had been "targeted".

The incident occurred around 10.40pm on Thursday as the man was walking on Glengonnar Street near its junction with Robert Smillie Crescent in the town.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment for his injuries before being discharged.

His attackers drove off in a silver vehicle after assaulting him.

Detective Sergeant Ronnie Douglas said: "Although the motive for the attack is unknown we do believe the man was targeted.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen or noticed anything suspicious, perhaps you saw the two men get out the car or perhaps you noticed the car speed off after the incident. If you have any information, please do get in touch."

The suspects are described as aged between 30 to 40 years old with average height and build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.