Thieves steal haul of prescription drugs from ambulance

Emergency vehicle was targeted at Monklands District General Hospital A&E.

Ambulance: Thieves stole the drugs from emergency vehicle (file pic). © STV

Thieves stole a haul of prescription drugs from an ambulance which was parked at an A&E department.

Police have warned of "potentially serious or fatal consequences" for anyone who is offered the medication when they have not been prescribed it.

The drug pouch contained several items, including vials of adrenaline, nitroglycerin or glyceryl trinitrate sprays for heart failure and hydrocortisone sodium phosphate vials.

The ambulance was parked on the roadway outside the A&E department at Monklands District General Hospital in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, when it was targeted by thieves.

Officers have appealed for information after the theft between 10.25pm and 11.20pm on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman said: "These drugs could have potentially serious or fatal consequences if taken by anyone for whom they are not prescribed.

"Anyone who comes across any discarded drugs or medication is urged to hand them into their local police office."

If you have information relating to the stolen prescription drugs, you can contact the police on 101.