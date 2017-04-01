Man mowed down and attacked with hammer after car chase

The 26-year-old victim was seriously injured in the 'horrendous' attack in Glasgow.

Police: Officers are treating incident as attempted murder (file pic).

A man was knocked down and attacked him with a hammer after being chased by a gang in a car.

The 26-year-old victim was struck by the vehicle in the attempted murder in the east end of Glasgow.

Police said he had been waiting at a bus stop in Wallacewell Quadrant in the Balornock area when the group in a small silver car stopped beside him.

The passenger in the car chased him with a hammer into a nearby park where he was hit by the vehicle.

Two other men then got out of the car and battered him with weapons in the "horrendous" assault.

Police said the victim is in a serious but stable condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the murder bid.

Detective Constable William Corkindale said: "This was a horrendous attack which has left the victim seriously injured and it is imperative that we trace the people responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time the incident took place, who may have witnessed what happened or saw anything suspicious, to come forward.

"We understand that the front passenger window of the small silver car involved was smashed and so I would also ask anyone who noticed a car matching this description to get in touch."

The gang drove off from the park through Wallacewell Quadrant and along Wallacewell Road.

One of the men is described as being in his early 20s with blond hair. He was wearing a red top.

The other two men are described as being in their late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.