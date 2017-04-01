  • STV
Concern for boy seen being 'coerced' to go away with men

The youngster is believed to be aged between ten and 14 years old, police said.

Milton: Police are appealing over the incident in Glasgow (file pic).
Milton: Police are appealing over the incident in Glasgow (file pic).

Concerns have been raised for a young boy after two men were seen "coercing" him to walk away with them.

The youngster, who is described as being aged between ten and 14 years old, was seen outside a fish and chip shop in the Milton area of Glasgow.

Several members of the public reported concerns for the child's welfare after the incident outside Orlando's takeaway on Skerray Street.

Police have launched an appeal for more information after the incident around 6.35pm on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Carey said: "Several members of the public raised concerns about this boy and officers are anxious to trace him to confirm he is ok and establish the circumstances.

"At this time there is nothing to suggest any criminality but it is important that we confirm that the boy is safe and well.I would appeal to anyone who was in the area yesterday evening, who may have seen the boy in the company of two men, to please come forward.

"Similarly I would ask the men who were with the boy to get in touch to confirm he is safe and clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident."

The men and boy are believed to have walked in the direction of Castlebay Street.

Police said the boy is described as Asian and was wearing blue jeans which were faded at the front. He was also wearing a khaki grey hooded jacket and grey trainers with white soles.

The first man is described as white, in his late 30s, 5ft 8in, with short brown hair and possibly a moustache. He was wearing a blue jacket with orange lining, blue jeans which were faded at the front, a green jumper and dark plimsole type shoes with a white sole. He also had a navy blue rucksack on his back.

Officers described the second man as white, approximately 25 years old, with brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, grey jeans and brown trainers with white stripes on the side.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the police on 101.

