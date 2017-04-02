Boy found after reports of being 'coerced' by two men

Police had launched an appeal for information following the incident in Glasgow.

Milton: Police launched appeal after the incident (file pic). Google 2017

A young boy who had been the subject of concern after he was reportedly seen being "coerced" to go away with two men has been traced safe and well.

Police had launched an appeal for information after the incident in the Milton area of Glasgow on Friday evening.

Several members of the public reported concerns for the child's welfare after the incident outside Orlando's takeaway on Skerray Street.

Officers stated the boy may have been "coerced" to walk away with the pair from the row of shops around 6.35pm.

On Sunday, Police Scotland confirmed the youngster had been found and there was no criminality involved in the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "The boy has been traced safe and well.

"The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter."