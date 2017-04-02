Four arrested after 'multiple stabbings in street brawl'

Several men sustained stab wounds during the fight in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire.

Kilmarnock: 'Large scale' brawl erupted in street. STV

Four men have been arrested after multiple stabbings in a "large scale" street brawl.

Fighting erupted in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, around 1.30am on Saturday.

Police described the incident in Whatriggs Road as a "large scale disturbance".

Four men - aged 17, 18, 25 and 27 - were taken to Crosshouse Hospital where they were treated after the brawl in the Bellfield area of the town.

On Sunday, police confirmed four men had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The accused - aged 17, 18, 19 and 20 - are expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday.

A spokeswoman confirmed police enquiries are ongoing.