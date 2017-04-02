Man found lying on road 'after being hit by vehicle'

The 64-year-old was discovered seriously injured after leaving a pub in Paisley.

Police: Officers are appealing for witnesses (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A man was found lying on the road after being hit by a vehicle as he left a pub.

The 64-year-old was discovered with serious injuries in Paisley town centre around 1.45am on Sunday.

Police said he had left a nearby pub 15 minutes before he was found lying on the road.

He may have been struck by a vehicle in the incident in the Renfrewshire town's Neilston Road, officers said.

Sergeant Mark Mille stated: "We know from CCTV that the injured man had been in a nearby local pub which he left around 1.30am. He is then seen five minutes later lying on the road. It is believed from CCTV that he was struck by a vehicle.

"Neilston Road is a busy area - a main route out of Paisley heading towards Barrhead. The local pubs were spilling at the time and I am confident someone will have seen what happened to the man.

"I would stress again that at this time we need to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, and I am keen to trace the drivers of a white Ford Transit pick-up and a dark saloon car that were seen on CCTV on Neilston Road at the time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.