Man found lying on road 'after being hit by vehicle'
The 64-year-old was discovered seriously injured after leaving a pub in Paisley.
A man was found lying on the road after being hit by a vehicle as he left a pub.
The 64-year-old was discovered with serious injuries in Paisley town centre around 1.45am on Sunday.
Police said he had left a nearby pub 15 minutes before he was found lying on the road.
He may have been struck by a vehicle in the incident in the Renfrewshire town's Neilston Road, officers said.
Sergeant Mark Mille stated: "We know from CCTV that the injured man had been in a nearby local pub which he left around 1.30am. He is then seen five minutes later lying on the road. It is believed from CCTV that he was struck by a vehicle.
"Neilston Road is a busy area - a main route out of Paisley heading towards Barrhead. The local pubs were spilling at the time and I am confident someone will have seen what happened to the man.
"I would stress again that at this time we need to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, and I am keen to trace the drivers of a white Ford Transit pick-up and a dark saloon car that were seen on CCTV on Neilston Road at the time."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.