Teenager arrested over 'stabbing man near woodland'

A teenager has been arrested over an alleged stabbing near woodland in North Lanarkshire.

Police confirmed a 24-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident in the Carbrain area of Cumbernauld on Saturday night.

Officers are treating it as a serious assault and confirmed a man, aged 18, had been arrested in connection with it.

It is understood the 24-year-old suffered stab wounds during the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "At around 7.10pm yesterday, police received a report of a 24-year-old man having been seriously assaulted in Glenacre Road, Cumbernauld.

"He was taken to Monklands General Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident."

Police cordoned off a wooded area across from a swing park on Sandyknowes Road, next to Glenacre Road, as part of their investigation into the incident.

The suspect is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the serious assault.