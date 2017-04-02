Man left seriously injured after attack in street

The 34-year-old victim was targeted in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

Police: Officers are investigating the serious assault (file pic). ©SNS Group

A man was left seriously injured after being battered in a street assault.

The 34-year-old was targeted in the attack in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday morning.

Police are believed to be trying to establish whether weapons were used in the serious assault.

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment following the incident on Cathcart Road.

Constable Martin Boyle said: "Officers are particularly keen to speak to an elderly gentleman who spoke with the injured man and may have witnessed the assault as well as any other members of the public who may have information about what happened."

The serious assault occurred between 8.30am and 9.45am near the junction of Cathcart Road and Brownsdale Road.

The suspect ran off along Cathcart Road in the direction of Rutherglen town centre, police said.

He is described as being in his mid to late 30s, over 6ft, of medium build and wearing white trainers, jeans and a light jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.