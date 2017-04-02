Three teenage boys injured in 'large scale' fracas

A 16-year-old was seriously assaulted in the disturbance in Bishopbriggs.

Disturbance: Several youths were involved in disorder (file pic). Google 2017

Three teenage boys were injured in a "large scale" fracas which broke out at a housing development.

The disorder was sparked in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in the incident, which involved "a large number of male youths" in the town's Auchinairn Gardens.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment before being released following the disturbance around 12.05am.

Two other boys, aged 15 and 16, were also assaulted. The 15-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital before being released, while the 16-year-old received treatment at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Jas Juttla from Maryhill CID said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this disturbance and I would appeal to any witnesses to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.