Blaze at Indian restaurant in Glasgow's west end

A blaze broke out at a popular Indian restaurant in the west end of Glasgow.

Three fire appliances responded to the incident at the Ashoka in Ashton Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Part of the lane was cordoned off by emergency services dealing with the blaze at the restaurant around 3.35pm.

Images shared on Twitter showed firefighters on the roof of the Ashoka building, which is connected to a neighbouring branch of Iceland.

Photographs posted on the social media platform appeared to show a fan on the roof of the restaurant ablaze.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that took hold of the roof of a Glasgow business.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the emergency in the city's Ashton Lane at 3.34pm on Sunday.

"Operations Control at Johnstone immediately mobilised three fire engines to the scene. The fire was extinguished just after 4pm by firefighters dressed in protective breathing apparatus using powerful water jets.

"There were no casualties. Crews remain at the scene as they ventilate the building and check for any further fire spread."

