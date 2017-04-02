Pedestrian knocked down by vehicle on busy street

The woman was injured on Cumbernauld Road in Glasgow's east end.

Collision: Pedestrian was struck by vehicle on Cumbernauld Road (file pic). Google 2017

A woman has been knocked down by a vehicle on a busy street in the east end of Glasgow.

The pedestrian was injured in the incident in Cumbernauld Road, near its junction with Todd Street in Dennistoun, around 5.40pm on Sunday.

Police confirmed they remain in attendance at the collision close to Haghill Park Primary School and Alexandra Park.

The extent of the woman's injuries is not yet known.

Glasgow City Council confirmed Cumbernauld Road is closed westbound at Todd Street as a result of the incident.