Woman in hospital after being knocked down in street

The incident happened on Cumbernauld Road in Glasgow on Sunday evening.

A woman knocked down by a car in the east end of Glasgow is being treated in hospital.

The incident happened on Cumbernauld Road near Todd Street at about 5.45pm on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but her injuries are not life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a woman being struck by a car on Cumbernauld Road near to Todd Street, Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and a 26-year-old woman was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"Medical staff say her injuries are not life-threatening. Enquiries are continuing."

