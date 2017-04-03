Three men assaulted by gang of five in targeted attack

One victim remains in hospital after the incident at a flat in Glasgow on Sunday.

Parnie Street: Police have issued an appeal (file pic).

Three men are recovering after being assaulted by a gang of five in a targeted attack at a flat in Glasgow city centre.

The five male attackers forced their way into the flat on Parnie Street at about 3pm and assaulted the trio, aged 35, 36 and 40.

One man remains in a stable condition at Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for injuries after the incident on Sunday afternoon.

The two other men were also taken to hospital but subsequently released after treatment.

Police Scotland have issued an appeal for the gang, who are believed to have headed towards King Street.

Detective inspector David MacGregor said: "Officers are viewing CCTV and making door-to-door enquiries to gain information as to who is responsible for these violent assaults.

"We believe this was a targeted attack but we need the help of the public to identify the five men responsible, enquiries so far have established that they ran off towards King Street.

"Anyone who saw a group of five men acting suspiciously around Parnie Street about 3pm or anyone who saw them leaving the flat shortly afterwards is asked to contact CID at Stewart Street, Glasgow, via 101.

"Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained."

