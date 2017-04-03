Boy, 12, reported for 'carrying knife' on high street

The child was reportedly found with the blade on Main Street in Bellshill.

Police: Boy reported over alleged incident on Sunday (file pic). ©SNS Group

A 12-year-old boy has been reported for allegedly carrying a knife in the street.

The boy was reportedly found with the blade on Main Street in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, on Sunday.

He has been reported to the Scottish Children's Reporter Administration (SCRA) by Police Scotland.

A spokesman said: "We received a report at 12.30pm on Sunday, April 2, of a 12-year-old boy found in possession of an offensive weapon on Main Street, Bellshill.

"He has been reported to the SCRA."

The SCRA supports at-risk children across Scotland and helps organise hearings for young people.

