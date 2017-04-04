Rail passengers face major delays after Glasgow landslip

The track became blocked between Ashfield and Gilshochill on Tuesday morning.

Obstruction: Replacement bus services have been put on. ScotRail

Commuters are facing major delays as a landslip has forced Scotrail to suspend all train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Anniesland via Maryhill.

The landslip between Ashfield and Gilshochill stations on Tuesday morning has blocked the track.

Railway users have been warned to expect disruption for the rest of the day, with some trains delayed by 30 minutes this morning.

A replacement First Bus service has now been put on to deal with disruptions and are running between Queen Street, Ashfield, Possilpark and Parkhouse, Gilshochill, Summerstoun, Maryhill, Kelvindale and Anniesland.

Travellers have been advised to check their journey online before setting off on their journey.

Services running through Hyndland have also been cancelled this morning after an object got caught on overhead wires and caused an electrical fault.

Passengers have been advised that they can use SPT Subway and FirstBus with valid tickets from routes that have been affected in the disruption.

