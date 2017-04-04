  • STV
  • MySTV

Queen Street trains cancelled for week after landslip

Peter Cassidy

The suspension affects services to Anniesland and Crianlarich for the West Highland Line.

Lambhill: Landslip has forced cancellation of trains.
Lambhill: Landslip has forced cancellation of trains.

ScotRail has been forced to suspend some services from Glasgow Queen Street for a week after a landslip blocked the line between Ashfield and Gilshochill stations.

Tonnes of stones and mud have been washed on to the track near Lambhill in the north of the city and the foundations of the footbridge has been significantly weakened.

The line is now expected to stay closed until April 12 as a result of the incident on Tuesday morning while engineers repair any damage caused.

Rail services between Queen Street and Anniesland via Maryhill have been suspended until next Wednesday, as have trains from Queen Street to Crianlarich

A full half hourly bus service will be put on in its place, although commuters have been advised that calls to intermediate stations will take longer.

West Highland line services will instead begin at Crianlarich then continue on to all intermediate stations for Oban, Fort William and Mallaig.

Work is being undertaking to stabilise the slope and assess any damage to the footbridge, which will need to be temporarily removed and reconstructed before the track can be reopened safely.

A ScotRail alliance spokesman said: "Our team has been on site since Tuesday morning assessing the damage and making plans to repair the line.

"We are grateful to our customers for their patience during this disruption.

"We ask everyone to plan ahead and arrive at the station in plenty of time for their journey."

The temporary operation plan will be under daily review and maybe subject to changes which will be communicated widely.

The cause of the landslip is currently under investigation.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.