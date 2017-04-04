Queen Street trains cancelled for week after landslip

The suspension affects services to Anniesland and Crianlarich for the West Highland Line.

Lambhill: Landslip has forced cancellation of trains.

ScotRail has been forced to suspend some services from Glasgow Queen Street for a week after a landslip blocked the line between Ashfield and Gilshochill stations.

Tonnes of stones and mud have been washed on to the track near Lambhill in the north of the city and the foundations of the footbridge has been significantly weakened.

The line is now expected to stay closed until April 12 as a result of the incident on Tuesday morning while engineers repair any damage caused.

Rail services between Queen Street and Anniesland via Maryhill have been suspended until next Wednesday, as have trains from Queen Street to Crianlarich

A full half hourly bus service will be put on in its place, although commuters have been advised that calls to intermediate stations will take longer.

West Highland line services will instead begin at Crianlarich then continue on to all intermediate stations for Oban, Fort William and Mallaig.

Work is being undertaking to stabilise the slope and assess any damage to the footbridge, which will need to be temporarily removed and reconstructed before the track can be reopened safely.

A ScotRail alliance spokesman said: "Our team has been on site since Tuesday morning assessing the damage and making plans to repair the line.

"We are grateful to our customers for their patience during this disruption.

"We ask everyone to plan ahead and arrive at the station in plenty of time for their journey."

The temporary operation plan will be under daily review and maybe subject to changes which will be communicated widely.

The cause of the landslip is currently under investigation.

