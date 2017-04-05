CCTV images released after robbery at shop in Glasgow
The incident happened on Tallant Road, Drumchapel on September 15 last year.
CCTV images have been released of a teenager police wish to trace over a robbery in Glasgow.
They say the male in the video may be able to assist them in their enquires into the incident.
The robbery happened on Tallant Road, Drumchapel, on Thursday, September 15, 2016.
He had a local accent and is described as being approximately 16 to 19 years old.
The teenager is around 5ft 6in with an average build and short hair.
At the time off the incident he was wearing a grey hooded top black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow Community Investigations Unit on 101.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.
