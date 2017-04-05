Ferry crews attacked with laser as they tried to dock

CalMac has condemned the 'irresponsible' behaviour after two vessels targeted.

Ferry: Laser shone at MV Argyle (file pic). Caledonian MacBrayne

Passengers and crew were put at risk after powerful laser beams were shone into the bridges of two ferries as they tried to dock, CalMac has said.

The ferries were targeted as they tried berth at Wemyss Bay on Friday and Saturday evenings.

On both occasions, the bridges of the vessels were hit by an intense green laser, distracting the crews as they carried out complex berthing manoeuvres.

The master of the MV Argyle was forced to slow the speed of the vessel on Friday and the following day the crew of MV Bute had to avert their eyes when the laser beam was shone into the bridge.

The ferries had travelled from Rothesay before trying to dock at Wemyss Bay.

CalMac's director of services Robbie Drummond said: "I cannot emphasise enough how dangerous such utterly irresponsible behaviour is.

"As well as posing an issue of immediate harm to our crews, these actions are illegal and an offence under the Merchant Shipping Act.

"They also have the potential to jeopardise the safety of passengers on board and, ultimately, the vessels."

He added: "That may be blunt but it is absolutely a fact and we condemn the actions of this reckless person or persons in the strongest terms.

"I commend our highly experienced crews for dealing with both incidents with consummate professionalism and expertise."

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that Police Scotland is investigating these incidents, which are utterly reckless. Thankfully, no one was injured during these incidents.

"Those who carry out this type of act should be aware of the danger that they pose."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.

