Man 'acted suspiciously' towards boy at shopping centre

Police investigating incident at The Avenue in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire.

The Avenue: Youngster approached in car park (file pic). Google 2017

A man was seen "acting suspiciously" towards a ten-year-old boy at a shopping centre.

Police are investigating the incident at The Avenue in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire.

The man approached the youngster in the underground car park of the centre around 3.30pm on Sunday.

A post made on Facebook by a woman claiming her son was the subject of an attempted abduction at the shopping centre has been shared hundreds of times.

A police spokeswoman said: "We received reports of an incident at a car park at the shopping centre, about a man acting suspiciously towards a ten-year-old boy. Enquiries are ongoing."

