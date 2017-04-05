Man shouted 'Tiocfaidh ár lá' at Remembrance Day parade

Luke Canning has been fined for a breach of the peace at the parade in Glasgow.

Parade: Canning said he did not realise the nature of the parade. (file pic)

A man has been fined £650 for shouting an offensive remark towards a Remembrance Day parade.

Luke Canning yelled "Tiocfaidh ár lá", an Irish slogan meaning our day will come, at a parade on Remembrance Sunday in Glasgow's east end, last year.

The 23-year-old then struggled with officers when they arrested him for his crime.

Canning, from Baillieston, Glasgow, pled guilty on Wednesday at the city's sheriff court, to breaching the peace on November 13 at Abercromby Street.

He also admitted a charge of resisting arrest and was fined by sheriff Kenneth Hogg.

Passing sentence, the sheriff said: "An act of total drunken stupidity on a very important day in this country brings you to this court.

"I have considerable concerns that somebody of your age is not clever enough to work out that on Remembrance Sunday, it was a very, very important day."

He told Canning - who claimed he thought it was an orange order walk, not a Remembrance parade - it didn't matter who they group was, because "everybody before the law is the same".

Procurator fiscal depute Niall McDonald said around 10am on the day of the incident police escorted members of a local orange order and flute band to a church to lay a wreath.

He said that "particular parade" was made up of around 60 people from the orange order who made their way along Abercromy Street.

Mr McDonald continued: "One of the police officers heard something being said, looked round and saw the accused who shouted towards the parade, the following phrase, 'Tiocfaidh ár lá' which translates as "our day will come".

"Some members of the parade were seen to appear annoyed at the remark shouted and thereafter police officers went to place the accused under arrest and there was a brief struggle by him which didn't last very long."

He wasn't cautioned and charged that day because he was so drunk, and appeared in court the following day.

It was said on behalf of Mr Canning that he was not aware that it was a Remembrance day parade and no disrespect was intended.

The court heard he had watched a boxing match at a friend's house through the night and was drinking until the morning.

The sheriff heard he is an intelligent man, who does a lot of charity work and has learned a "salutary lesson".