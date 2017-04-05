  • STV
  • MySTV

Man shouted 'Tiocfaidh ár lá' at Remembrance Day parade

STV

Luke Canning has been fined for a breach of the peace at the parade in Glasgow.

Parade: Canning said he did not realise the nature of the parade. (file pic)
Parade: Canning said he did not realise the nature of the parade. (file pic)

A man has been fined £650 for shouting an offensive remark towards a Remembrance Day parade.

Luke Canning yelled "Tiocfaidh ár lá", an Irish slogan meaning our day will come, at a parade on Remembrance Sunday in Glasgow's east end, last year.

The 23-year-old then struggled with officers when they arrested him for his crime.

Canning, from Baillieston, Glasgow, pled guilty on Wednesday at the city's sheriff court, to breaching the peace on November 13 at Abercromby Street.

He also admitted a charge of resisting arrest and was fined by sheriff Kenneth Hogg.

Passing sentence, the sheriff said: "An act of total drunken stupidity on a very important day in this country brings you to this court.

"I have considerable concerns that somebody of your age is not clever enough to work out that on Remembrance Sunday, it was a very, very important day."

He told Canning - who claimed he thought it was an orange order walk, not a Remembrance parade - it didn't matter who they group was, because "everybody before the law is the same".

Procurator fiscal depute Niall McDonald said around 10am on the day of the incident police escorted members of a local orange order and flute band to a church to lay a wreath.

He said that "particular parade" was made up of around 60 people from the orange order who made their way along Abercromy Street.

Mr McDonald continued: "One of the police officers heard something being said, looked round and saw the accused who shouted towards the parade, the following phrase, 'Tiocfaidh ár lá' which translates as "our day will come".

"Some members of the parade were seen to appear annoyed at the remark shouted and thereafter police officers went to place the accused under arrest and there was a brief struggle by him which didn't last very long."

He wasn't cautioned and charged that day because he was so drunk, and appeared in court the following day.

It was said on behalf of Mr Canning that he was not aware that it was a Remembrance day parade and no disrespect was intended.

The court heard he had watched a boxing match at a friend's house through the night and was drinking until the morning.

The sheriff heard he is an intelligent man, who does a lot of charity work and has learned a "salutary lesson".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.