Rush hour tailbacks after three cars collide on M74
A three-car crash on the M74 is causing delays for rush hour commuters.
The collision happened between junctions 12 and 13 shortly before 7.15am on Thursday.
The M74 has been shut northbound near Junction 13 at Abington while the cars are recovered.
Nobody is believed to have been injured in the collision, which created a long tailback.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At 7.15am we were called to reports of a three-car crash.
"The emergency services are in attendance and there are diversions in place."
