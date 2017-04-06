Off-licence staff threatened by robber armed with knife

The raid took place on Wednesday night at One O One in Battlefield, Glasgow.

Armed robbery: The man escaped with alcohol and cigarettes (file pic). ©SNS Group

An armed robber threatened off-licence staff with a knife before stealing alcohol and cigarettes.

The raid happened at 9.15pm on Wednesday at the One O One branch on Battlefield Road in Glasgow.

Nobody was injured and no cash was taken, a police spokesman said.

Locals reported seeing a police helicopter hovering over the Battlefield area shortly after the robbery.

Police Scotland added: "At 9.15pm a man believed to be armed with a knife threatened staff at One O One before making off with a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.