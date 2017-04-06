Gang targets man in attack before speeding off in car

The assault in Cumbernauld left the victim with a number of cuts to his body.

Police: Officers are seeking witnesses (file pic). © STV

A man is in hospital after a targeted attack left him with a number of cuts to his body.

The assault took place on Torbrex Road in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old victim was assaulted by a group of people who may have used a saloon car as a getaway vehicle.

He is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Detective sergeant Iain Sneddon, of Coatbridge CID, said: "The man was getting out of his car in the car park on Torbrex Road, Cumbernauld, when he was attacked and seriously assaulted by a number of people.

"We believe that he was specifically targeted, however, whether that's the case or not, it was carried out in a residential area and with no regard for anyone who lives or who was about there at the time.

"At the moment we do not have a description of the attackers or indeed how many of them there were, however, we understand that a saloon type car may have been used by them."

He continued: "This car would have been driven off at speed following the incident and as the roads around the estate are tight, I have no doubt that someone will have noticed it making off following the attack.

"We are currently checking CCTV and speaking to residents in the area, however, would appeal to anyone who may have seen the attack or maybe heard a commotion outside, to contact us."

