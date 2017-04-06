Union accuses MoD of undermining strike at naval bases

Civilian workers at Faslane and Coulport are staging three months of rolling strikes.

Base: Faslane is home to submarine fleet. © Crown copyright

The Unite union has accused the Ministry of Defence of attempting to undermine its strike at the Clyde naval bases by sending military personnel to carry out civilian duties.

Union officials claim the MoD is planning to use members of the Royal Navy to fill the roles vacated by the striking workers.

Civilian staff who work for Babcock Marine in a variety of support roles at the bases are staging rolling strikes lasting three months in a dispute over alleged attempts to undermine workers' representation.

They also say employers are attempting to outsource work at the Faslane and Coulport bases, which are home to the UK's nuclear submarine fleet.

The MoD said the dispute is between Babcock Marine and the striking workers but it will carry out the minimum measures necessary to ensure the safety of the base.

Unite claims workers were told on Wednesday that Royal Navy personnel were being ordered in to perform duties of the civilian staff.

Regional officer Stephen Deans said: "Our members have a real commitment to the work they do supporting the Royal Navy - but they are strong and united in defence of their rights.

"It is outrageous for the Ministry of Defence to get involved in a trade dispute in this way, and a clear attack on the democratic rights of our members.

"The MoD is misusing the nation's defence staff - ordering them in to help an employer who is attacking workers' rights."

He continued: "Instead of getting involved in strike-breaking, the MoD should be doing everything it can to get Babcock Marine back around the table.

"During talks at Acas last week, Unite gave managers a clear list of 12 proposals to end this dispute.

"They only bothered to respond to five of those - and their responses go nowhere near what our members are demanding."

He added: "Every MP and MSP who believes in the fundamental freedoms of a free society must support the workers on the Clyde and condemn this blatant attempt to undermine their lawful industrial action by ordering members of the armed forces to do their work."

Babcock has said it is in discussions with the union.

An MoD spokesman said: "The MoD has been clear throughout that the industrial action is a matter for Babcock Marine and their workforce to resolve.

"We do not comment on the detailed terms and conditions of the contractual arrangements with our suppliers as to do so would prejudice the commercial interests of the parties involved.

"However, we have also been clear that our priorities are the safe management of the base and maintaining its key operational outputs, and that we would put in place mitigation activities to ensure these are maintained."

He added: "HM Naval Base Clyde plays an important part in protecting our country's interests and we will continue to monitor the situation closely and put in place the minimum measures we think necessary to enable the base to safely continue its vital work."