  • STV
  • MySTV

Union accuses MoD of undermining strike at naval bases

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Civilian workers at Faslane and Coulport are staging three months of rolling strikes.

Base: Faslane is home to submarine fleet.
Base: Faslane is home to submarine fleet. © Crown copyright

The Unite union has accused the Ministry of Defence of attempting to undermine its strike at the Clyde naval bases by sending military personnel to carry out civilian duties.

Union officials claim the MoD is planning to use members of the Royal Navy to fill the roles vacated by the striking workers.

Civilian staff who work for Babcock Marine in a variety of support roles at the bases are staging rolling strikes lasting three months in a dispute over alleged attempts to undermine workers' representation.

They also say employers are attempting to outsource work at the Faslane and Coulport bases, which are home to the UK's nuclear submarine fleet.

The MoD said the dispute is between Babcock Marine and the striking workers but it will carry out the minimum measures necessary to ensure the safety of the base.

Unite claims workers were told on Wednesday that Royal Navy personnel were being ordered in to perform duties of the civilian staff.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1383222-hundreds-of-workers-at-faslane-to-strike-over-12-weeks/ | default

Regional officer Stephen Deans said: "Our members have a real commitment to the work they do supporting the Royal Navy - but they are strong and united in defence of their rights.

"It is outrageous for the Ministry of Defence to get involved in a trade dispute in this way, and a clear attack on the democratic rights of our members.

"The MoD is misusing the nation's defence staff - ordering them in to help an employer who is attacking workers' rights."

He continued: "Instead of getting involved in strike-breaking, the MoD should be doing everything it can to get Babcock Marine back around the table.

"During talks at Acas last week, Unite gave managers a clear list of 12 proposals to end this dispute. 

"They only bothered to respond to five of those - and their responses go nowhere near what our members are demanding."

He added: "Every MP and MSP who believes in the fundamental freedoms of a free society must support the workers on the Clyde and condemn this blatant attempt to undermine their lawful industrial action by ordering members of the armed forces to do their work."

Babcock has said it is in discussions with the union.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1384153-unite-s-len-mccluskey-to-address-faslane-base-workers/ | default

An MoD spokesman said: "The MoD has been clear throughout that the industrial action is a matter for Babcock Marine and their workforce to resolve.

"We do not comment on the detailed terms and conditions of the contractual arrangements with our suppliers as to do so would prejudice the commercial interests of the parties involved.

"However, we have also been clear that our priorities are the safe management of the base and maintaining its key operational outputs, and that we would put in place mitigation activities to ensure these are maintained."

He added: "HM Naval Base Clyde plays an important part in protecting our country's interests and we will continue to monitor the situation closely and put in place the minimum measures we think necessary to enable the base to safely continue its vital work."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.