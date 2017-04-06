CCTV images released after assault in Glasgow's west end

One victim was left seriously injured by the attack on Great Western Road in January.

CCTV: Two men may be able to assist with police enquiries. Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released of two men after a serious assault on Great Western Road which left one man seriously injured.

Two men aged 34 and 38 were assaulted in the incident earlier this year.

The assault occurred on Great Western Road, Glasgow, close to Byres Road at around 3am on Sunday, January 22.

Police investigating the crime are now looking to trace the two men who they believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

CCTV: Images have been released of two men the police believe can help with their enquires. Police Scotland

The first man is described as a sallow skinned Scottish man with a Glaswegian accent, aged between 25 and 28.

He is around 6ft 3in in height with a slim build, quiffed dark hair and was wearing black leather bomber jacket and dark trousers at the time.

The second individual is described as a 25 to 28-year-old Asian man with a Glaswegian accent.

He is around 5ft 8in and was wearing a blue shirt and dark trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at Drumchapel CID via 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 and anonymity can be maintained.

CCTV: Images have been released of two men the police believe can help with their enquires. Police Scotland

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.