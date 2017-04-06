Couple targeted by 'violent' armed raiders in own home

The 49-year-old man and woman, 37, were assaulted in Govan, Glasgow.

Police: Officers are investigating the armed raid (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A couple were targeted by armed raiders who forced their way into their home in Glasgow in a "violent attack".

The 49-year-old man and woman, 37, were injured in the assault in Govan.

Two men armed with weapons forced their way into the property on Skipness Drive and demanded money.

They assaulted the couple but left empty-handed after the incident around 9pm on Wednesday.

Police said the householders were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment before being released.

Detective constable Larry Dempsey from Govan CID said: "This was a violent attack and it is crucial that we trace the people responsible as soon as possible.

"I would like to speak to anyone who heard or saw a disturbance in Skipness Drive around 9pm last night.

"I would also ask anyone who may have seen a white hatchback car in the surrounding area to please get in touch."

Police say the suspects ran off along Skipness Drive and before getting into a white hatchback car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.

