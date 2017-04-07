Asian takeaway in Glasgow named among best in the UK

Home Wok on Byres Road was the only Scottish entry in the Hungry House rankings.

Home Wok: Signature dishes earned praise. W

An Asian takeaway in Glasgow has been rated one of Britain's most loved.

Home Wok on Byres Road in the west end of the city came third in the 2017 list collated by Hungry House.

The takeaway is known for a variety of authentic Chinese, Japanese and Korean cuisine.

Signature dishes were also praised for using locally sourced Scottish mussels and fresh seafood.

It was only beaten by two London restaurants: Thai Metro in Soho and Benz Burgers, which only opened in Kensal Green last year.

The top ten were ranked on food quality, positive reviews and how regularly they received returning customers.

Home Wok was the only Scottish entry on the top ten list.

Alice Mrongovius, chief executive of the online service, said : "At hungryhouse.co.uk, we love to celebrate the best takeaway restaurants and the people behind them.

"Not only is it a great pleasure to support these local family businesses, who often don't get the exposure they deserve; it also unearths the best hidden gem restaurants and dishes for our customers to tuck into."

Ywai Lee: Owner of Home Wok with certificate. W

Top ten

Thai Metro - Soho, London

Benz Burgers - Kensal Green, London

Home Wok - Glasgow

Mish Mash - Birmingham

La Mamma - Manchester

Oriental Chef - Nottingham

Himalayan Gurka - Derby

Mr Chan’s - Clerkenwell, London

The Fryery - Cardiff

Hana - Kensal Green, London

