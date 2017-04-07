Asian takeaway in Glasgow named among best in the UK
Home Wok on Byres Road was the only Scottish entry in the Hungry House rankings.
An Asian takeaway in Glasgow has been rated one of Britain's most loved.
Home Wok on Byres Road in the west end of the city came third in the 2017 list collated by Hungry House.
The takeaway is known for a variety of authentic Chinese, Japanese and Korean cuisine.
Signature dishes were also praised for using locally sourced Scottish mussels and fresh seafood.
It was only beaten by two London restaurants: Thai Metro in Soho and Benz Burgers, which only opened in Kensal Green last year.
The top ten were ranked on food quality, positive reviews and how regularly they received returning customers.
Home Wok was the only Scottish entry on the top ten list.
Alice Mrongovius, chief executive of the online service, said : "At hungryhouse.co.uk, we love to celebrate the best takeaway restaurants and the people behind them.
"Not only is it a great pleasure to support these local family businesses, who often don't get the exposure they deserve; it also unearths the best hidden gem restaurants and dishes for our customers to tuck into."
Top ten
Thai Metro - Soho, London
Benz Burgers - Kensal Green, London
Home Wok - Glasgow
Mish Mash - Birmingham
La Mamma - Manchester
Oriental Chef - Nottingham
Himalayan Gurka - Derby
Mr Chan’s - Clerkenwell, London
The Fryery - Cardiff
Hana - Kensal Green, London
