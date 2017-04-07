Drink-driver jailed for killing vet in Maserati smash

Thomas Wainwright was drinking for eight hours before getting behind the wheel.

Thomas Wainwright: Travelled at speeds of up to 95mph. Wainwright: Killer will be sentenced in April.

A drink-driver who killed a vet in a head-on collision in a Maserati has been jailed for 12 years.

Thomas Wainwright was convicted of causing the death of 29-year-old Theresa Wade by dangerous driving on October 28, 2015, in Mull.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Wainwright had been drinking cider and whisky for eight and a half hours before smashing his sports car into the van Ms Wade was driving.

Wainwright was on the wrong side of the road and travelling at speeds of up to 95mph before the crash on the A849 near Craignure.

During the trial Wainwright and his passenger Jerome Lopez claimed Ms Wade had been on the wrong said of the road but their claims were found to be false.

Wainwright was jailed on Friday and banned from the road for 15 years.

Sentencing Wainwright, Judge John Morris QC told him that he had driven that day at "ridiculously excessive speeds".

"You have shown no remorse for your actions - quite the contrary - your arrogance in giving evidence and in the social enquiry report is quite staggering." Judge John Morris QC to Wainwright

Judge Morris added: "Just prior to leaving your final licensed premises you were spoken to by a concerned member of the public who asked how you were getting home . Your reply was 'The car knows it own way home.'

"A remark which is all too indicative of your general attitude to all that transpired.

"Prior to the accident you persistently drove at - quite frankly - ridiculously excessive speeds. To drive at 95.5 mph on a dark county road borders on the reckless.

"You have shown no remorse for your actions - quite the contrary - your arrogance in giving evidence and in the social enquiry report is quite staggering."

The judge added: "In your evidence you sought to put the blame on Miss Wade knowing full that her family were in the court listening to you."

Judge Morris who said he had difficulty finding any mitigating factors in the case.

Prosecutor Tim Niven-Smith revealed that Wainwright, who worked as the first officer on the £6.26m yacht MY Mahogany based in the south of France, has a previous conviction for drinking while unfit through drink or drugs.

At a court in Nice he was fined 700 euros and given a suspended sentence.

Wainwright was on Mull, along with members of his family, visiting his sick grandmother. He flew into Edinburgh airport and hired the Maserati.

Defence QC Ian Duguid said: "In my discussions with Mr Wainwright he has expressed genuine remorse, but that has not come across to the social worker who compileda background report. That may be because his first language is French. His family is of Scottish origin, but he has lived in France for most of his life.

"He has lost his job and now his liberty."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.