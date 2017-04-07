  • STV
  • MySTV

Drink-driver jailed for killing vet in Maserati smash

STV

Thomas Wainwright was drinking for eight hours before getting behind the wheel.

Thomas Wainwright: Travelled at speeds of up to 95mph.
Thomas Wainwright: Travelled at speeds of up to 95mph. Wainwright: Killer will be sentenced in April.

A drink-driver who killed a vet in a head-on collision in a Maserati has been jailed for 12 years.

Thomas Wainwright was convicted of causing the death of 29-year-old Theresa Wade by dangerous driving on October 28, 2015, in Mull.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Wainwright had been drinking cider and whisky for eight and a half hours before smashing his sports car into the van Ms Wade was driving.

Wainwright was on the wrong side of the road and travelling at speeds of up to 95mph before the crash on the A849 near Craignure.

During the trial Wainwright and his passenger Jerome Lopez claimed Ms Wade had been on the wrong said of the road but their claims were found to be false.

Wainwright was jailed on Friday and banned from the road for 15 years.

Sentencing Wainwright, Judge John Morris QC told him that he had driven that day at "ridiculously excessive speeds".

"You have shown no remorse for your actions - quite the contrary - your arrogance in giving evidence and in the social enquiry report is quite staggering."
Judge John Morris QC to Wainwright

Judge Morris added: "Just prior to leaving your final licensed premises you were spoken to by a concerned member of the public who asked how you were getting home . Your reply was 'The car knows it own way home.'

"A remark which is all too indicative of your general attitude to all that transpired.

"Prior to the accident you persistently drove at - quite frankly - ridiculously excessive speeds. To drive at 95.5 mph on a dark county road borders on the reckless.

"You have shown no remorse for your actions - quite the contrary - your arrogance in giving evidence and in the social enquiry report is quite staggering."

The judge added: "In your evidence you sought to put the blame on Miss Wade knowing full that her family were in the court listening to you."

Judge Morris who said he had difficulty finding any mitigating factors in the case.

Prosecutor Tim Niven-Smith revealed that Wainwright, who worked as the first officer on the £6.26m yacht MY Mahogany based in the south of France, has a previous conviction for drinking while unfit through drink or drugs.

At a court in Nice he was fined 700 euros and given a suspended sentence.

Wainwright was on Mull, along with members of his family, visiting his sick grandmother. He flew into Edinburgh airport and hired the Maserati.

Defence QC Ian Duguid said: "In my discussions with Mr Wainwright he has expressed genuine remorse, but that has not come across to the social worker who compileda background report. That may be because his first language is French. His family is of Scottish origin, but he has lived in France for most of his life.

"He has lost his job and now his liberty."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.