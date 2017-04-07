Man suffers head injury in attack in Glasgow city centre

The victim was targeted on St Vincent Street at around 1.05pm on Friday.

Police: Officers attended the city centre assault (file pic). Deadline

A man has suffered a head injury in a Glasgow city centre attack.

The incident happened at around 1.05pm on Friday in St Vincent Street.

Police were called to a report of a man being assaulted near the junction of St Vincent Street with Buchanan Street.

Ambulance crews have also been called to the incident and the victim is received treatment at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 1.05pm on Friday we received a report of a man having been assaulted in St Vincent Street.

"Police are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing."

