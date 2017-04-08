Taxi driver stabbed during 'brutal' attack by gang

One of the driver's passengers had brandished a knife at him shortly before the assault.

Stabbing: Incident was 'horrendous'. STV

A taxi driver was stabbed during a "brutal" attack as he dropped off passengers in Glasgow.

Police said the attack took place around 2am on Saturday in Altyre Street, in the city's Tollcross area.

The 30-year-old victim is currently in hospital in a stable condition after he was able to drive away to safety.

Detectives are now trying to establish the motive for the "horrendous incident."

The driver had picked up a man and two women from Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, to take them to Altyre Street.

When they arrived, the man sitting in the passenger seat brandished a knife at the driver.

Fearing for his safety, he left the taxi, but he was then surrounded and attacked by a group of men and women who had left nearby flats.

The gang then went back inside and the victim was able to drive a short distance away and call for an ambulance.

Police say it is unclear if the passengers were involved in the attack.

Medics say the driver is in a stable condition at Glasgow Royal Infirmary after having suffered a stab wound.

The male passenger is described as being short, in his late twenties and spoke with a Scottish accent.

The women in the car are described as being stocky, with one wearing a red top and the other a white top.

Detective inspector Tom McKean said: "Why a group of people would target an innocent man in this brutal fashion is beyond me and we are currently working to establish the motive for this horrendous incident.

"This type of behaviour is disgraceful and simply will not be tolerated and our officers will do everything they can to find the people responsible for this despicable crime.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in Altyre Street or the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning, who may have witnessed a disturbance or saw anything suspicious, to get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Shettleston CID via 101.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."