Pensioner robbed in his home by man in 'Spiderman mask'

The 73-year-old was threatened with a knife during the 'terrifying' ordeal.

Hunt: 'Vital' police find suspect. Google 2017

An elderly man was robbed at knifepoint in his own home by someone who may have been wearing a Spiderman-style mask.

The suspect forced his way into the 73-year-old victim's home in Danes Crescent in the West End of Glasgow on Saturday evening.

The victim was threatened with a knife before the suspect stole cash around 9pm, police said.

Detectives say it is "vital" they find the man responsible for the "terrifying ordeal".

The suspect is described as being around 6ft tall, of medium build and between 20 to 30 years old.

He was wearing a dark hooded top, dark coloured trousers and a balaclava which possibly looked like a Spiderman mask.

Detective inspector Jim McLauchlan said: "An elderly man has been subjected to a terrifying ordeal within his own home and it absolutely vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible.

"We understand that the suspect may also have attempted to get into other properties nearby and so I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed someone acting suspiciously in the area yesterday evening to get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Drumchapel CID via 101.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."