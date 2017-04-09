Woman hit by private hire taxi as she crossed road
The 46-year-old is in hospital after the collision in Glasgow city centre.
A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a private hire taxi as she crossed the road in Glasgow city centre.
Police said the incident took place around 11.45pm on Saturday on North Hanover Street.
The 46-year-old woman was hit by a silver Toyota Avensis.
She was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medics say she is in a stable condition.
Sergeant Kenneth Canavan said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who was on North Hanover Street around the time of the incident, who either witnessed what happened or may have seen a silver Toyota Avensis taxi driving in the area.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the divisional road policing unit based at Govan via 101."