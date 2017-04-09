Woman hit by private hire taxi as she crossed road

The 46-year-old is in hospital after the collision in Glasgow city centre.

Collision: Woman taken to hospital (file pic). Andrew Milligan/PA Archive/PA Images

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a private hire taxi as she crossed the road in Glasgow city centre.

Police said the incident took place around 11.45pm on Saturday on North Hanover Street.

The 46-year-old woman was hit by a silver Toyota Avensis.

She was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medics say she is in a stable condition.

Sergeant Kenneth Canavan said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who was on North Hanover Street around the time of the incident, who either witnessed what happened or may have seen a silver Toyota Avensis taxi driving in the area.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the divisional road policing unit based at Govan via 101."