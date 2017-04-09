Teenager suffers head injury in 'unprovoked attack'

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital following the assault in Royston, Glasgow.

A teenager was injured in a "totally unprovoked" attack following a large disturbance in the Royston area of Glasgow, police have said.

The 17-year-old suffered a head injury in the assault on Brodick Street, near Glenconner Park.

Police Scotland said an unknown suspect or suspects struck around 9.25pm on Saturday.

The victim was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary before being released.

Detective constable Martin Smith at Maryhill CID said: "This would appear to be a totally unprovoked attack and at this time we are carrying out door to door enquiries and checking CCTV to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

"We believe that there was a large scale disturbance in Royston Road prior to the assault taking place and that the area would have been busy with pedestrians and passing motorists.

"As such I'd like to speak to anyone who witnessed either the assault or disturbance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryhill CID via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.