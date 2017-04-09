Men in serious condition after attack by gang of youths

Two men are in hospital after they were attacked by a group of youths.

Police: Residents may have witnessed attack (file pic).

Two men are in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked by a group of youths in Glasgow.

Police say five or six young males were involved in a large disturbance in Rutherglen during the early hours of Sunday.

The victims, aged 24 and 27, approached the group in a grass area near Drumilaw Way before being assaulted.

The two men were taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Medics describe their conditions as serious but not life threatening.

Police said the youths had their faces covered and had gathered opposite a "Usave" store.

Detective constable Ross Philip said: "There are a lot of houses that overlook the grass area and roadway at Drumilaw Way and I'd like to speak to anyone who may have been disturbed by noise at this time of night and may have looked out and witnessed the two men being attacked."

Anyone with information as been asked to contact Cambuslang CID via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.